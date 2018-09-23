BOSTON (CBS) – Politics and football often go hand-in-hand. That’s certainly on display in a new book on the NFL.

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller sat down with Mark Leibovich, a Newton native who penned the newly released “Big Game: The NFL In Dangerous Times.”

Part 2: Jon Keller With Mark Leibovich

“It’s reality TV,” said Leibovich. “I remember before Donald Trump was still running for president, I was writing about him. He talked about how the NFL is perfect reality TV. And that’s how the league markets itself. They say ‘You just don’t know what’s going to happen.’”

Leibovich said a perfect example of that reality show element was the never-ending saga of DeflateGate.

“Nonsense if you ask me,” Leibovich said. “I was really into this at the time. I read the Wells Report twice, which is a far more damning confession than a lot of things I could say. I thought it was a minor equipment violation at worst. I thought it was driving 56 in a 55-MPH. It should have been a minor fine, maybe. We should have been done with it. Instead it became this reality show fodder that entertained the heck out of a lot of people.”