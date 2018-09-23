BOSTON (CBS) — Josh Gordon was the No. 1 sports story in Boston all week long. But his Patriots debut is going to have to wait.

Listed as questionable with a hamstring injury on Friday’s final injury report, Gordon was officially on the inactive list released by the Patriots about 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday night in Detroit.

That leaves Gordon with another week to learn the Patriots’ offense and heal his hamstring, and he’ll have a chance to debut next weekend in Foxboro against the Dolphins.

Gordon had been on the field early for warmups, presumably testing his hamstring.

Notably absent from the Patriots’ list of inactives was defensive end Derek Rivers, who will make his NFL debut on Sunday night after being the Patriots’ top draft choice in 2017. Cyrus Jones — reacquired this week — will also be active.

Tackle Marcus Cannon is also active, after he missed Week 2 with a calf injury.

The full list of Patriots and Lions inactives is below.

PATRIOTS

S Patrick Chung

TE Jacob Hollister

OL Cole Croston

CB Eric Rowe

OL Brian Schwenke

WR Josh Gordon

DE Trey Flowers

LIONS

OL Andrew Donnal

WR Brandon Powell

G Joe Dahl

DE Ezekiel Ansah

DE Kerry Hyder

TE Michael Roberts

RB Ameer Abdullah

