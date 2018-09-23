BOSTON (CBS) – Wide receiver Josh Gordon is a member of the Patriots. But the team isn’t sure if he’ll be able to help them Sunday night in Detroit.

Gordon, who was acquired this week in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, is “no sure thing” to play when New England takes on the Lions in a Sunday Night Football matchup, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The receiver tweaked his hamstring before he was traded, and Rapoport said the team is preparing for Sunday’s game for both scenarios involving Gordon.

New #Patriots WR Josh Gordon (hamstring) is no sure thing to play tonight, sources say. He’ll have to test his hamstring pre-game and the team is preparing for scenarios without him on the field, as well as one with him playing. Clear they aren’t 100% counting on it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2018

His football health isn’t the only issue surrounding Gordon. The talented receiver has missed significant time in his career due to drug suspensions, and according to a new report on Sunday, the Browns dealt Gordon in part because they “believed he was still struggling to stay sober.”

The Patriots already know they’ll be without three players for Week 3 – Trey Flowers, Eric Rowe and Patrick Chung have already been ruled out.

New England hopes to bounce back from last week’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Lions enter Sunday with an 0-2 record.