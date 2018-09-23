BOSTON (CBS) – Police are looking for the public’s help after a man was fatally shot Saturday night in Jamaica Plain.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of South Street. A man in his 20s was found with gunshot wounds at a barber shop, though it isn’t known if he was shot their or somewhere else.

The man was rushed to an area hospital but did not survive.

“We’re looking for witnesses,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said at the crime scene Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.