Filed Under:Bill Belichick, Detroit Lions, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — If you want to get Bill Belichick’s attention on game day, well, good luck.

The head coach is generally all business on Sundays, and that’s a full-time status. Even pregame.

And that mind-set was on full display on Sunday night, when a hooded Belichick took the field in Detroit. The head coach’s gaze was fixed on the Ford Field turf, which was unfortunate for a couple of Lions fans who hoped to wish the future Hall of Famer some good luck:

Ouch!

Let it serve as a reminder: If you want to say hello to Bill Belichick, make sure it’s not Sunday.

