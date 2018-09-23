BOSTON (CBS) — If you want to get Bill Belichick’s attention on game day, well, good luck.

The head coach is generally all business on Sundays, and that’s a full-time status. Even pregame.

And that mind-set was on full display on Sunday night, when a hooded Belichick took the field in Detroit. The head coach’s gaze was fixed on the Ford Field turf, which was unfortunate for a couple of Lions fans who hoped to wish the future Hall of Famer some good luck:

He probably didn’t even see the kids, he’s searching for Matt Patricia’s soul pic.twitter.com/iNn7I6ygLL — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 24, 2018

Ouch!

Let it serve as a reminder: If you want to say hello to Bill Belichick, make sure it’s not Sunday.