  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMLucky Dog
    12:30 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dead seals, Local TV, NOAA

BOSTON (AP) — Researchers say an outbreak of distemper is to blame for a rash of seal deaths in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday that the main pathogen found in the seals is phocine distemper virus. The agency said avian flu also was suspected based on early results but new test results do not point to it as a major cause.

seal marinemammalrescue Seal Deaths In New England Caused By Distemper: NOAA

Seal (Photo Courtesy: Marine Mammal Rescue)

In late August, NOAA declared the seal deaths to be an “unusual mortality event.”

All told, more than 660 dead seals have washed ashore along the coastline in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts since July.

There’s no danger to humans because the virus that causes distemper in seals is not contagious, but the virus can affect pets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s