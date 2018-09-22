  • WBZ TV

SALEM, Mass.

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — The Satanic Temple is reopening its international headquarters in Salem, Massachusetts, in time for the Halloween season.

The 6-year-old religious organization says Monday’s event comes after the building that first opened in 2016 underwent extensive renovations.

The building currently houses a more than 8-foot-tall bronze statue of the goat-headed idol Baphomet that the organization tried to get placed on the Arkansas state capitol grounds in Little Rock.

It’s also home to a permanent exhibit on the history of Satanism as well as a satanic sculpture that was to be installed in a park in Belle Plaine, Minnesota, before city officials rescinded its approval.

The organization has been waging religious expression battles across the country in recent years. Salem is a city north of Boston infamous for its 17th-century witch trials.

