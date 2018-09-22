LAWRENCE (CBS) — The National Guard delivered electric hot plates door-to-door in Lawrence to the homes still without gas services Sunday. Some homes and businesses may not have gas until November 19, when Columbia Gas is expected to finish the restoration work needed after a gas pipeline burst last week.
In Andover and North Andover, hot plates were available for pickup in the front driveway of the Town Offices at 36 Bartlet Street from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. and at the Community Claims and Resource Center at 115 Main Street until 5 p.m., respectively.
“Neighbors helping neighbors. Really that’s what we’re doing, although were wearing a uniform, these are our neighbors, these are our family members, and we’re here to help them,” a man in the National Guard told WBZ-TV. “That’s one of the missions we in the Guard really love doing, so we’re looking forward to it.”
According to Gov. Charlie Baker, about 7,000 hot plates will be delivered through those in need. Throughout the week, space heaters will follow.
Columbia Gas will ultimately have to replace 48 miles of pipeline in the area.