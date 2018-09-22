LAWRENCE (CBS) — The National Guard delivered electric hot plates door-to-door in Lawrence to the homes still without gas services Sunday. Some homes and businesses may not have gas until November 19, when Columbia Gas is expected to finish the restoration work needed after a gas pipeline burst last week.

Thousands of hot plates about to be delivered to Larence residents by National Guard and Columbia Gas #wbz pic.twitter.com/ip0qJCwhEo — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) September 22, 2018

In Andover and North Andover, hot plates were available for pickup in the front driveway of the Town Offices at 36 Bartlet Street from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. and at the Community Claims and Resource Center at 115 Main Street until 5 p.m., respectively.

National Guard says to Lawrence residents “we are on our way” to deliver hot plates to their homes after gas explosions #wbz pic.twitter.com/vKVFg263Px — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) September 22, 2018

“Neighbors helping neighbors. Really that’s what we’re doing, although were wearing a uniform, these are our neighbors, these are our family members, and we’re here to help them,” a man in the National Guard told WBZ-TV. “That’s one of the missions we in the Guard really love doing, so we’re looking forward to it.”

HOT PLATE UPDATE: there is a temporary delay in hot plate availability due to a limited supply in the initial delivery. Residents can still come to Town Offices to sign up for a space heater. Please check back for updates to our supply. — Town of Andover, MA (@AndoverMaGov) September 22, 2018

According to Gov. Charlie Baker, about 7,000 hot plates will be delivered through those in need. Throughout the week, space heaters will follow.

Columbia Gas will ultimately have to replace 48 miles of pipeline in the area.