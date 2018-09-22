Durham, N.H. (CBS) – While police are stepping up patrols at the University of New Hampshire after an attempted robbery on campus, some students say they’re on alert.

“It makes me not want to go out at night, first off,” said Althea Ansah.

Campus police said a man cornered a female student at around 10:15 p.m. Friday. The suspect demanded her wallet and took her identification.

Luckily, the victim was able to scare off the thief after pulling out a knife.

“That’s crazy. I’ve never met a girl that carried a knife on her, but I mean good thing for her,” said student Ryan Donaway.

The man dropped the victim’s identification and ran away. Police are now looking for the suspect. He is described as a tall white man with a thin build, who was wearing glasses and dark clothing at the time.

“Honestly, I was in the gym today and I was thinking, any of these guys could’ve been the guy,” Donaway said.

Students said it’s better to be safe than sorry. Many are now taking extra precautions, especially walking around late at night.

“I have a lot of night classes that end around 9 and I go through the area where it happened, so it makes me want to stick closer to the path or walk with a group of people,” said student Anupreet Saini. “I don’t know what could be out there.”