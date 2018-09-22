September 22, 2018

What happens when residents respond to tensions locally and from around the country? A new effort is born! This is what happened in the town of Swampscott, when a group of locals created S.U.R.E. (Swampscott Unites, Respects, Embraces diversity). This is a volunteer community group aimed at celebrating all aspects of human diversity! On this edition of Centro, we tell you about S.U.R.E. and their 3rd Annual Diversity Festival which is set to take place on Saturday, September 29. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks to S.U.R.E. Co-Chair Keli Khatib and S.U.R.E. Diversity Festival Chair Carolina Velasquez-Freeman. Tune in!

You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S.U.R.E. DIVERSITY FESTIVAL

Saturday, Sept. 29 1-4PM

Swampscott Unites,

Respects, Embraces

Swampscott Town Hall Lawn

FB: SUREDiversity

Email: SUREDiversity@gmail.com



