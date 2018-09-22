  • WBZ TV

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
September 22, 2018
What happens when residents respond to tensions locally and from around the country? A new effort is born! This is what happened in the town of Swampscott, when a group of locals created S.U.R.E. (Swampscott Unites, Respects, Embraces diversity). This is a volunteer community group aimed at celebrating all aspects of human diversity! On this edition of Centro, we tell you about S.U.R.E. and their 3rd Annual Diversity Festival which is set to take place on Saturday, September 29. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks to S.U.R.E. Co-Chair Keli Khatib and S.U.R.E. Diversity Festival Chair Carolina Velasquez-Freeman. Tune in!

Watch Centro in Spanish

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
 
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S.U.R.E. DIVERSITY FESTIVAL
Saturday, Sept. 29   1-4PM
Swampscott Unites,
Respects, Embraces
Swampscott Town Hall Lawn
FB: SUREDiversity
Email: SUREDiversity@gmail.com
 
