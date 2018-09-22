  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Boston Police, Jamaica Plain, Shooting

JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – A man was shot and seriously wounded inside a barber shop in Jamaica Plain, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday at the business on South Street.

jamaica plain shooting Man Shot Inside Barber Shop In Jamaica Plain

A man was shot and seriously wounded in a barber shop in Jamaica Plain, Boston Police said. (WBZ-TV)

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said the victim, who is in his 20s, was rushed to a Boston area hospital in serious condition.

“We’re looking for witnesses,” Gross said at the crime scene Saturday night.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Boston Police.

