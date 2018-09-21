BOSTON (CBS) – There is a world championship Saturday night in Boston. The sport? “Speedcubing”. The national final was held Friday night.

There were three separate head to head events at the Red Bull Rubik’s Cube U.S. Championships.

The cube solvers are not just intelligent, but super fast and competitive.

The first event was “Match the Scramble.” Contestants had to get their cube to match the scrambled one.

The second was “Solve the Cube”… with one hand! Which the winner did in less than 15 seconds!

The last event, “Speedcubing”, was Kevin Hays’ event. He trains three to four hours a day and speaks the way he solves cubes with speed and accuracy.

“I started nine years and eight months ago, so, long time,” he said.

Kevin Hays: How To Solve Rubik’s Cube



Kevin had the highlight of the night, when he beat his competitor by less than a tenth of a second! With a fist pump, he punches his ticket into the world championship!

“People aren’t going to like Rubik’s Cubing, people are going to think it’s weird, but honestly, they have no idea what they’re talking about,” Hays said. “There’s a lot of practice, hard work, it’s super fun and as you’ll see (at the world championship) it’s super competitive.”

The world championship is Saturday at the Cyclorama in the South End.

There will be competitors from all over the world. The tickets are free you just have to register on-line. CLICK HERE to register.