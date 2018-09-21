WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Wendy Karina Martinez, the jogger killed in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, had hoped to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

D.C. police say the recently engaged runner was stabbed six times in the head and neck, and once in the back while running in her gentrifying neighborhood. She died after she staggered into a restaurant where customers tried but failed to save her life. Authorities believe the stabbing was random.

Martinez’s death came seven days after her fiancé, Daniel Hincapie, proposed to her. He told CBS News reporter Chip Reid that the 35-year-old was trying to qualify for the Boston Marathon and that she ultimately wanted to help poor women in her parents’ native country of Nicaragua.

“You know I’m going to keep her alive by helping her achieve the dreams that she wanted to achieve,” Hincapie said.

News outlets report 23-year-old Anthony Marquell Crawford is charged with first-degree murder in Martinez’s death. Court records say Crawford has a history of paranoia and drug use.

Martinez’ mother, Cora Martinez, says she forgives Crawford because “it was evil being incarnated in him.”

Crawford’s attorney, Eugene Ohm, says there’s no evidence linking his client to the attack, which authorities say was captured on security video.

