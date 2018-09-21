AMHERST (CBS) – A fraternity at UMass Amherst has been indicted for hazing and procuring alcohol for a minor, after a student was hospitalized for alcohol poisoning in 2017.

The Hampshire Grand Jury handed down four indictments against the Theta Mu chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, located at 374 North Pleasant St. The fraternity has been charged with two counts of procuring alcohol for a minor and two counts of hazing.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred in the fall of 2017, which resulted in a UMass Amherst student being hospitalized for alcohol poisoning.

If convicted on the hazing counts, the fraternity faces a fine of up to $3,000 for each count.

If convicted on the illegal alcohol counts, it faces a fine of up to $2,000.

An arraignment date in Hampshire Superior Court has not been scheduled.