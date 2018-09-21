BOSTON (CBS) – When transgender people were added to the state’s anti-discrimination law governing public accommodations two years ago, advocates were thrilled, and opponents vowed to take their protest to the ballot.

But a new video posted on the No on 3 website makes a series of truth-stretching claims.

The ad claims the transgender protections mean “any man who says he’s a woman can enter a woman’s locker room, dressing room or bathroom at any time, even convicted sex offenders.”

That was theoretically possible before and after the transgender law passed. And while the prospect is certainly frightening, sex crimes that were illegal before remain illegal.

A spokeswoman for the repeal advocates couldn’t cite a single case of a predator using the law as an excuse, dismissing a recent academic study that found no statistical basis for fears of increased privacy violations as “biased.”

Back to the ad: “And if you see something suspicious and say something to authorities? You could be the one arrested and fined up to $50,000.”

Actually, no, those penalties are reserved for people or businesses found guilty of multiple acts of discrimination over a seven year period, not a random whistle-blower.

“Vote no on 3,” the ad concludes. “This bathroom bill puts our privacy and safety at risk.”

Not enough, apparently, to dissuade multiple endorsements of the 2016 law by local law enforcement officials.