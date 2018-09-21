BOSTON (CBS) — When the Patriots take on the Lions on Sunday night, they’ll likely be without two of their best defensive players.
Both defensive end Trey Flowers and safety Patrick Chung missed practice all week after suffering concussions in last weekend’s loss in Jacksonville, and both players were listed as “Doubtful” on the final injury report prior to Sunday’s game in Detroit.
Meanwhile, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who popped up unexpectedly on Thursday’s injury report with an ankle ailment, was removed from the injury report on Friday. But it is another tight end — Jacob Hollister — who was ruled out for Sunday, due to a chest injury.
The complete injury report is below.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
OUT
TE Jacob Hollister – Chest
DOUBTFUL
S Patrick Chung – Concussion
DL Trey Flowers – Concussion
QUESTIONABLE
T Marcus Cannon – Calf
DB Keion Crossen – Hamstring
DB Nate Ebner – Hip
WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring
CB Eric Rowe – Groin