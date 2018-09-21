BOSTON (CBS) — When the Patriots take on the Lions on Sunday night, they’ll likely be without two of their best defensive players.

Both defensive end Trey Flowers and safety Patrick Chung missed practice all week after suffering concussions in last weekend’s loss in Jacksonville, and both players were listed as “Doubtful” on the final injury report prior to Sunday’s game in Detroit.

Meanwhile, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who popped up unexpectedly on Thursday’s injury report with an ankle ailment, was removed from the injury report on Friday. But it is another tight end — Jacob Hollister — who was ruled out for Sunday, due to a chest injury.

The complete injury report is below.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT

TE Jacob Hollister – Chest

DOUBTFUL

S Patrick Chung – Concussion

DL Trey Flowers – Concussion

QUESTIONABLE

T Marcus Cannon – Calf

DB Keion Crossen – Hamstring

DB Nate Ebner – Hip

WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring

CB Eric Rowe – Groin