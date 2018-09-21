Filed Under:Child Death, Fitchburg, Local TV, Marvin Brito, Shana Pedroso

FITCHBURG (CBS) – A grand jury indicted the parents of a 6-year-old Fitchburg girl who died after being found unresponsive inside her home in April.

The medical examiner determined that the girl, who was found inside a Stoneybrook Road home on April 10, died of blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled a homicide.

fitchburgparents1 Parents Indicted For Manslaughter In Death Of 6 Year Old Fitchburg Girl

Shana Pedroso and Marvin Brito appear in court for a dangerous hearing on Wednesday, April 18 (WBZ-TV)

The girl’s 9-year-old brother was home at the time and was hospitalized with injuries as well.

On Friday, Shana Pedroso and her husband Marvin Brito were indicted for manslaughter. They will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date.

Pedroso and Brito were arrested in April on several assault and abuse charges. They were also indicted by a grand jury in August on charges related to the boy’s injuries.

