FITCHBURG (CBS) – A grand jury indicted the parents of a 6-year-old Fitchburg girl who died after being found unresponsive inside her home in April.

The medical examiner determined that the girl, who was found inside a Stoneybrook Road home on April 10, died of blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The girl’s 9-year-old brother was home at the time and was hospitalized with injuries as well.

On Friday, Shana Pedroso and her husband Marvin Brito were indicted for manslaughter. They will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date.

Pedroso and Brito were arrested in April on several assault and abuse charges. They were also indicted by a grand jury in August on charges related to the boy’s injuries.