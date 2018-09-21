BOSTON (CBS) – There will be no charges filed in the case of the mysterious discovery of the Boston Red Sox American League East champions banner.

A Malden resident and his friend said in a now-viral interview with the Boston Globe that they found the banner in the middle of McGrath Highway in Somerville.

The company that made the banner didn’t believe the tale. The owner filed a report with Somerville Police in an effort to discover if the item was stolen.

On Friday, Somerville Police said no charges will be filed after the company asked to end the investigation.

“The investigation has been closed at the request of the complainant. The SPD is no longer looking into the matter,” Somerville Police said.

After the Red Sox clinched the AL East title Thursday night, the team raised its banner Friday morning. A team spokesman said the banner in question is being stored, and the one hanging outside Fenway Park is the replacement.