BOSTON (CBS) – An expo opened Friday in Boston with the goal of providing resources for people with disabilities. It showcases the latest innovations and tools for mobility and accessibility.

This is the sixth year for the Abilities Expo at Boston’s Convention Center, and opening day was busy. “It’s a trade show of products, services and resources for the disability community,” explains David Korse, one of the organizers.

Visitors are able to learn about advances in equipment and adaptive technology. “So people who have mobility, vision, hearing or developmental disabilities, just finding out what’s new, what’s different and what opportunities there are for increased independence in their lives,” Korse adds.

Like a newly designed wheelchair that increases the rider’s height. “It lets me look at people at eye level and I feel taller,” says Isabel Tenters who took the chair for a test spin. “It’s exciting to see her at eye level and be able to converse with her without having to look down,” says Isabel’s mother Nicole.

There’s even instruction about how to deal with every day obstacles like curbs. “I think it’s really cool to see so many other people like me in one place, because usually I’m the only disabled person in any given group,” says Seneca Mieth.

And for the Wilson’s, the Expo is a family event. “I like it because there’s everything!,” says Madelyn Wilson as she maneuvers here wheelchair through the exhibits. “I think it’s good because it might help my sister in any sort of way,” adds Abigail Wilson.

The Abilities Expo runs through Sunday.