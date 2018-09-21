  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMPatriots All Access
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
By Liam Martin
Filed Under:Abilities Expo, Boston Convention Center

BOSTON (CBS) – An expo opened Friday in Boston with the goal of providing resources for people with disabilities. It showcases the latest innovations and tools for mobility and accessibility.

This is the sixth year for the Abilities Expo at Boston’s Convention Center, and opening day was busy. “It’s a trade show of products, services and resources for the disability community,” explains David Korse, one of the organizers.

expo Abilities Expo Showcases Latest Innovations For Mobility, Accessibility

Abilities Expo at Boston’s Convention Center (WBZ-TV)

Visitors are able to learn about advances in equipment and adaptive technology. “So people who have mobility, vision, hearing or developmental disabilities, just finding out what’s new, what’s different and what opportunities there are for increased independence in their lives,” Korse adds.

Like a newly designed wheelchair that increases the rider’s height. “It lets me look at people at eye level and I feel taller,” says Isabel Tenters who took the chair for a test spin. “It’s exciting to see her at eye level and be able to converse with her without having to look down,” says Isabel’s mother Nicole.

isabel Abilities Expo Showcases Latest Innovations For Mobility, Accessibility

Isabel Tenters tests out new wheelchair at Abilities Expo in Boston (WBZ-TV)

There’s even instruction about how to deal with every day obstacles like curbs. “I think it’s really cool to see so many other people like me in one place, because usually I’m the only disabled person in any given group,” says Seneca Mieth.

And for the Wilson’s, the Expo is a family event. “I like it because there’s everything!,” says Madelyn Wilson as she maneuvers here wheelchair through the exhibits. “I think it’s good because it might help my sister in any sort of way,” adds Abigail Wilson.

The Abilities Expo runs through Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s