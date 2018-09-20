BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots brought in the talented but troubled Josh Gordon to add some depth to their wide receiving corps, but many wonder if he’ll make it through the season in New England.

Gordon is a dynamic playmaker when he’s on the field, but has played in just 11 games over the last five years due to suspensions and injuries. He has a reputation for dogging it on the practice field (and during games), and has publicly stated that he was drunk or high for every game of his NFL career.

None of that really meshes with how they do things in Foxboro, so there is some doubt that he will be with the Patriots by season’s end. That was the big topic on the newest edition of “A Slice Of Sully,” with WBZ-TV Sports producer Scott Sullivan skeptical that Gordon will turn his career around in a Patriots uniform.

