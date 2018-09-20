Filed Under:Cindy Chesna, Emanuel Lopes, Local TV, Officer Michael Chesna, Weymouth Police

BOSTON (CBS) – The wife of murdered Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna had an outburst as the officer’s suspected killer was led out of the courtroom on Thursday.

Emanuel Lopes was in a Dedham courtroom as his case was moved from district to superior court.

Prosecutors say Lopes attacked Chesna with a rock in July, stole his gun, and shot the veteran officer. Lopes allegedly also shot and killed Vera Adams, who was standing in her home nearby.

Lopes pleaded not guilty on Thursday. A judge ordered Lopes to remain held without bail. Lopes’ attorney had asked for a mental health commitment.

While Lopes was being led out of the courtroom, Chesna’s wife Cindy screamed expletives at him from the back row.

