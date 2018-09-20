  • WBZ TVOn Air

WATERTOWN (CBS) – Police have charged a man with stabbing a tow truck driver who investigators say ran over and killed his mother in Watertown Square.

Philip Horner, 38, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder.

suspect2 Man Charged With Stabbing Tow Truck Driver Who Ran Over Mother

Suspect arrested after tow truck driver stabbed in Watertown (Image from witness)

On Thursday, Horner allegedly attacked a 60-year-old tow truck driver who hit 68-year-old Benita Horner of Belmont. Benita Horner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Philip Horner is expected to be arraigned on Thursday morning in Waltham District Court.

watertown fatal accident truck Man Charged With Stabbing Tow Truck Driver Who Ran Over Mother

The scene of a fatal pedestrian accident and stabbing in Watertown. (WBZ-TV)

A witness described the chaotic scene.

“And then, he jumped in the truck, the cabin, and started stabbing and stabbing and stabbing him,” said Zeidan Taha, who called 911 from the scene. “And the driver, you know, opened the door and threw him to the floor. And then the driver went down, and then he kept chasing him, chasing him, and stabbing him, stabbing him.”

The tow truck driver remains hospitalized. His condition was not released.

