BOSTON (CBS) – Spaulding Rehab Hospital is launching a new research initiative and as a way of introducing people to the amazing work of the hospital’s researchers and doctors, they opened the doors for a celebration of science.

It started with a series of “rehab raps”, brief, interesting talks about current research. WBZ-TV’s Lisa Hughes emceed that part of the event.

Then, the hundreds of people who turned out were invited to talk with scientists one-on-one and check out interactive exhibits.

Dr. Ross Zafont says Spaulding’s committed to developing biotech to change patients’ lives.

“What’s remarkable is how things have changed,” Dr. Zafont said. “And really, Boston is a nexus for all of this. We are in a unique time in place where we can lead the world in helping the billion people with some type of disability.”

Which is where the new research institute will come in. Zafonte says it’s all about channeling biotech to help recover and enjoy a better quality of life.

For more information visit: spauldingrehab.org