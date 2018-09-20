SAUGUS (CBS) – Saugus High School’s football team could be without their coach, Anthony Nalen, for good. The coach was given a letter of termination earlier this week.

His lawyer filed an injunction on his firing. Nalen, along with most of his team and their parents packed a courtroom Thursday.

“No one really wants to play football anymore, and it’s the worst thing that I’ve ever heard. We need our team, and no one wants to play,” player Christian Correia says.

Last month, Saugus’ superintendent claims a parent came to him saying her son was forced to practice in his underwear. Nalen claims he didn’t.

Player Jake Morgante says that, “he does everything for us, outside of football, he spends his own money on us, he should be our coach, he should be reinstated, he did nothing wrong.”

Saugus police investigated and no charges were filed. However, the school district still decided to let him go as coach, but let him keep his job as a middle school teacher.

The judge did not give a decision Thursday for injunction. Nalen’s lawyer says he hopes it’s before Saturday, when the team plays their next game.