BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ injury report on Thursday featured a new name on it, and it’s not one that fans ever want to see.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was added to the report with an ankle injury. He was listed as a limited participant. Gronkowski previously hadn’t been listed on the injury report at all, so it was perhaps an injury that occurred during practice.

Gronkowski was one of six players listed as limited, while safety Patrick Chung and defensive end Trey Flowers were both absent. Both players suffered concussions in the first half of Sunday’s loss in Jacksonville.

The complete injury report is below:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Patrick Chung – Concussion
DL Trey Flowers – Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Marcus Cannon – Calf
DB Keion Crossen – Hamstring
DB Nate Ebner – Hip
TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle
WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring
CB Eric Rowe – Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Sony Michel – Knee
DL Deatrich Wise, Jr. – Finger

