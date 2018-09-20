BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ injury report on Thursday featured a new name on it, and it’s not one that fans ever want to see.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was added to the report with an ankle injury. He was listed as a limited participant. Gronkowski previously hadn’t been listed on the injury report at all, so it was perhaps an injury that occurred during practice.

Gronkowski was one of six players listed as limited, while safety Patrick Chung and defensive end Trey Flowers were both absent. Both players suffered concussions in the first half of Sunday’s loss in Jacksonville.

The complete injury report is below:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Patrick Chung – Concussion

DL Trey Flowers – Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Marcus Cannon – Calf

DB Keion Crossen – Hamstring

DB Nate Ebner – Hip

TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle

WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring

CB Eric Rowe – Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Sony Michel – Knee

DL Deatrich Wise, Jr. – Finger