BOSTON (CBS) – Many people turn to low-carb diets to shed pounds but recent data suggests eliminating carbs from your diet could pose long-term health risks. Now a recent study published in The Lancet suggests that incorporating a lot of vegetables into a low-carb diet could offset those risks.

Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital followed more than 15,000 adults over 25 years. They found those who ate about half of their calories from carbohydrates had the lowest risk of premature death.

But among those who followed a low-carb diet, favoring animal-based proteins and fat like beef, pork, chicken and cheese was associated with a higher risk of mortality. Favoring plant-based proteins and fat from veggies, nuts, peanut butter and whole grain breads was associated with lower a lower risk of death.