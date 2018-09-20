BOSTON (CBS) – Many of them had to “wait for it,” but “Hamilton: An American Musical” is finally in Boston, playing a two-month run at the Boston Opera House.

The musical, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, chronicles the life of Alexander Hamilton through hip-hop music. The musical and its performers won 11 Tony Awards. It’s remained a hit for nearly three years, with tickets sold out months in advance.

“I’m like completely addicted to ‘Hamilton,’ and can’t believe this is finally happening,” said 14-year-old Maya Moore of Cambridge. She was jumping up and down with excitement before entering the Boston Opera House to be in the “room where it happens.”

The show wasn’t just a hit with young fans, however. About 15 minutes before showtime on Wednesday, up rolled a white stretch limousine, and out walked 91-year-old Sam Palermo. His family brought him to see the show. It’s the first live show he’s seen since the 1950’s.

“I just love the music,” Palermo said.

Fans left the Wednesday night performance with tears in their eyes after giving the cast a standing ovation.

The Boston run of the show features two special local connections. Nicholas Christopher, the actor playing second lead Aaron Burr, was born and raised in Winchester. He studied at Boston Conservatory, then Julliard. A scenic designer for the show, David Korns, grew up in Mansfield. He has worked on other popular Broadway shows, like “Bandstand” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Tickets aren’t completely sold out. The box office still has some tickets available and the city is running the “Hamilton Lottery” for popular show nights.

“Hamilton” runs through November 18.