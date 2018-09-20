BOSTON (CBS) — It’s looking more and more likely that the Patriots will be without a pair of key defenders Sunday night against the Lions.

Defensive end Trey Flowers and safety Patrick Chung were missing from the start of Thursday’s practice, both of whom are recovering from concussions they suffered in last weekend’s loss in Jacksonville. The pair also missed Wednesday’s practice, making it unlikely either will suit up against the Lions in Detroit.

Flowers is perhaps New England’s best and most dangerous defensive player, and he currently ranks as the No. 1 edge defender in the NFL on Pro Football Focus. So he will be dearly missed come Sunday night as the Pats try to apply pressure on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Chung also figured to play an major role in keeping Stafford and Co. out of the end zone. He’s an important part of the New England secondary, and last weekend, he even saw time as their punt returner. If Chung can’t go Sunday, Duron Harmon, Jason McCourty and even newly re-signed corner Cyrus Jones could see extended time at safety, with Jones likely getting another chance to return punts as well.

We’ll know more on both Flowers and Chung when the Patriots release their practice report Thursday afternoon.

