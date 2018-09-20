BOSTON (CBS) – Pregnant women may be able to optimize their baby’s eyesight and brain function by regularly eating fatty fish during pregnancy.

Researchers studied 56 mothers and their children in Finland and found that infants whose mothers ate fish three or more times a week during the last trimester did better on vision tests than those whose mothers ate little or no fish.

Fish contain fatty acids, which are critical for nerve cells involved in eyesight and help brain cells communicate with one another.

Pregnant women are currently advised to eat some fish but are also told to avoid fish that are high in mercury. So before you change your diet, talk to you prenatal provider first.