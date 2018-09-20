  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dr. Mallika Marshall, Eyesight

BOSTON (CBS) – Pregnant women may be able to optimize their baby’s eyesight and brain function by regularly eating fatty fish during pregnancy.

Researchers studied 56 mothers and their children in Finland and found that infants whose mothers ate fish three or more times a week during the last trimester did better on vision tests than those whose mothers ate little or no fish.

Fish contain fatty acids, which are critical for nerve cells involved in eyesight and help brain cells communicate with one another.

Pregnant women are currently advised to eat some fish but are also told to avoid fish that are high in mercury. So before you change your diet, talk to you prenatal provider first.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s