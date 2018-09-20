BOSTON (CBS) — Corey Coleman’s time on the Patriots’ roster was brief, but it’s not over entirely.

The team signed Coleman to the practice squad on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

It has not yet been reported which player the Patriots have released from the practice squad as a corresponding move.

Coleman, 24, signed with New England on Sept. 11, but was released when the team acquired Josh Gordon via trade. Coleman was a first-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2016. He’s caught just 56 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns in 19 career games, but his final two seasons at Baylor — when he caught 138 passes for 2,482 yards and 31 touchdowns over his sophomore and junior seasons — show his big-play potential that made him a first-round pick.

Coleman was traded to the Bills this summer, before getting released by Buffalo and signing with New England.

The Patriots on Wednesday also released running back Kenjon Barner, in order to make room on the roster for the return of Cyrus Jones. Barner had been signed last week, perhaps to contribute as a punt returner, but he was inactive vs. the Jaguars.