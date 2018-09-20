BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox brass had a special lunch Wednesday in New York, one that likely won’t sit well with people in the Bronx.

According to the New York Post, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio secretly joined Boston manager Alex Cora and GM Dave Dombrowski at the downtown offices of Goldman Sachs. Cora and Dombrowski were invited to share a lunch with Red Sox fans who work at the investment bank, and in turn invited the biggest Red Sox fan in New York.

It’s no secret that de Blasio is a Boston fan, having grown up in the Boston area. He’s attended Red Sox games against the Mets in New York, in addition to making trips to Fenway Park and Florida for Red Sox Spring Training.

Wednesday’s lunch, which lasted roughly 90 minutes, was supposed to focus on the Red Sox Foundation and how fans of the Boston baseball team living in New York could help the cause. The Post, however, says much of the chatter was about the first-place Red Sox.

Not everyone was happy about those conversations taking place inside their building.

“Red Sox fans are a small minority at Goldman Sachs,” one employee (a die-hard Yankees fan) told The Post. “This is still Yankee territory.”

Chances are de Blasio won’t be invited to Yankee Stadium should the Sox and Yanks clash in the playoffs, but maybe he’ll have some seats set aside at Fenway.