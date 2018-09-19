(MARE) – Sean and Aiden are 8 and 9 year old brothers of Caucasian descent. Sean is very active in sports; he plays basketball, soccer and flag football. He is also an excellent swimmer. Sean loves to be outside whether he is at the playground or riding his bike. Aiden also loves to runaround outside and engage in similar activities.

Both Aiden and Sean are described as happy, funny, likeable children. They share many similar interests and hobbies, which include going to church, playing the keyboard, learning magic tricks, arts and crafts projects, and building with Lego’s.

Sean and Aiden are legally free for adoption and their social worker is open to exploring all interested families. Sean and Aiden have a biological Aunt and Uncle that would like to provide support to their future pre-adoptive family.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.