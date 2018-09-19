  • WBZ TVOn Air

NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) — The North Andover Town Manager’s office is asking for volunteers to donate their time and help out at the Columbia Gas Claims Center. The claims center opens Wednesday at 115 Main Street.

It will be open weekdays (except for Monday) from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Anyone who wants to volunteers should call the town manager’s office at 978-688-9510.

Town Manager Andrew Maylor also tweeted that visiting North Andover businesses struggling to recover from the Merrimack Valley explosions would be a good way to help the community.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 144 gas meters in the non-impacted part of North Andover still needed to be turned on. Initially, that number was 1832, according to Maylor.

