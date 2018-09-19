NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) — The North Andover Town Manager’s office is asking for volunteers to donate their time and help out at the Columbia Gas Claims Center. The claims center opens Wednesday at 115 Main Street.

It will be open weekdays (except for Monday) from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Anyone who wants to volunteers should call the town manager’s office at 978-688-9510.

We have had a lot of people that want to help. One way would be visiting @north_andover businesses that are now open but lost significant revenue when the power was out. — Andrew Maylor (@Town_Mgr_Maylor) September 19, 2018

Town Manager Andrew Maylor also tweeted that visiting North Andover businesses struggling to recover from the Merrimack Valley explosions would be a good way to help the community.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 144 gas meters in the non-impacted part of North Andover still needed to be turned on. Initially, that number was 1832, according to Maylor.