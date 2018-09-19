(CBS Local) — UPS announced they plan to hire about 100,000 people to help with this year’s holiday season.

The full- and part-time seasonal positions will primarily be package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers. The jobs will begin in November and continue through January 2019.

“Every year, we deliver the holidays for millions of customers,” said Jim Barber, chief operating officer. “In order to make that happen, we also deliver thousands of great seasonal jobs at our facilities across the country.”

There is a chance to be hired permanently, as the company says over the last three years, 35 percent of the people they hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in permanent positions after the holidays.

H/T CBS Baltimore