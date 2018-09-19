  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Derek Sheehan, Norwell

NORWELL (AP) — A former youth football coach accused of filming himself sexually abusing a child has been charged in Boston federal court.

Prosecutors say 48-year-old Derek Sheehan, of Norwell, is in state custody and faces three federal counts of sexual exploitation of children as well as related state charges.

Prosecutors say police in August seized electronic devices from Sheehan’s home that contained hours of video footage of Sheehan sexually abusing a child who appeared to be asleep at Sheehan’s home.

Authorities say the assaults happened over multiple days and that the child was 11-and-12-years-old at the time.

Sheehan previously coached Norwell youth football. His lawyer didn’t immediately comment.

The Patriot Ledger reports Norwell police began looking into Sheehan in June after a child reported he assaulted them in another town last August.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s