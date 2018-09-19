NORWELL (AP) — A former youth football coach accused of filming himself sexually abusing a child has been charged in Boston federal court.

Prosecutors say 48-year-old Derek Sheehan, of Norwell, is in state custody and faces three federal counts of sexual exploitation of children as well as related state charges.

Prosecutors say police in August seized electronic devices from Sheehan’s home that contained hours of video footage of Sheehan sexually abusing a child who appeared to be asleep at Sheehan’s home.

Authorities say the assaults happened over multiple days and that the child was 11-and-12-years-old at the time.

Sheehan previously coached Norwell youth football. His lawyer didn’t immediately comment.

The Patriot Ledger reports Norwell police began looking into Sheehan in June after a child reported he assaulted them in another town last August.

