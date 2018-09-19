BOSTON (CBS) — If you were worried about Mookie Betts, you can breathe a sigh of relief.

Albeit in a designated hitter role, Betts is returning to the Red Sox’ lineup on Wednesday night, after sitting out the series opener on Tuesday with a “side injury.”

Betts will be in his usual leadoff spot, followed by Andrew Benintendi, who likewise was not in Tuesday’s starting lineup.

1. Mookie Betts, DH

2. Andrew Benintendi, LF

3. J.D. Martinez, RF

4. Xander Bogaerts, SS

5. Mitch Moreland, 1B

6. Ian Kinsler, 2B

7. Eduardo Nunez, 3B

8. Sandy Leon, C

9. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

The magic number for the Red Sox to clinch the AL east remains at the No. 2, which means just one win in New York in this series will sew up the Red Sox’ third straight division title.

David Price will get the start for Boston. In his last start in New York, Price was shelled for eight runs — all earned — on nine hits and five home runs on July 1. Since then, though, Price has pitched exceptionally well, going 6-0 with 2.22 ERA, 77 strikeouts, and just 10 walks.

Just like that July 1 night in the Bronx, Price will be opposed by Luis Severino. Yet where Price has excelled since that night, Severino’s second half has gone quite differently. Since beating the Red Sox on July 1, Severino is 4-6 with a 6.34 ERA and a 1.525 WHIP.