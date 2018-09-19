BOSTON (CBS) — The sporting world has a new kind of flu game.

For whatever reason, the Boston Bruins have spent the last week in China, playing a pair of exhibition games with the Calgary Flames. They concluded their trip Wednesday morning (or night, depending on what part of the world you’re in) with a 3-1 win at the Cadillac Arena in Bejing.

Two of those goals came off the stick of second-year forward Jake DeBrusk, including the game-winner in the third period. His first one was a beauty, as a streaking DeBrusk took a feed from linemate Ryan Donato and casually flipped it under the arm of Calgary goaltender Mike Smith. His second tally of the game was simple a tap-in off a behind-the-net feed from Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson in the early part of the third period.

But DeBrusk almost didn’t get the chance to add that second tally, as he wasn’t on the bench for much of the second period and the start of the third. As it turns out, DeBrusk was battling some intestinal turmoil throughout the game.

“I was feeling perfectly fine until 10 minutes before warmups and then I got a case of the swine flu,” the 21-year-old said with a smirk. “It was all good. Was lucky enough to get back out there.”

Head coach Bruce Cassidy had a more descriptive answer when asked what was up with DeBrusk during the tilt.

“He had the runs,” said Cassidy. “Several bathroom breaks.”

While it may not sound like DeBrusk had a good time overseas, it was a very productive trip for the youngster (and not just because of the shopping he did at the Great Wall). He was also the hero of Saturday’s exhibition game at Universiade Sports Center in Shenzhen, scoring the winner in Boston’s 4-3 shootout victory.

After a 16-goal rookie season for Debrusk last year, the expectations are high for the 14th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. His showing in China will certainly add to those expectations.