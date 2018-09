BRIMFIELD (CBS) — A woman standing on the Mass Pike in Brimfield flagged down a tractor-trailer and reported to the driver that she was sexually assaulted, Mass. State Police say. They are now actively investigating.

The woman emerged from the woods and stopped the driver around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to state police.

EMTs then responded and transported the woman to Wing Hospital in Palmer.

No other information is available at this time.