BOSTON (AP) — A lawsuit accuses casino mogul Steve Wynn and the company he founded of lying and covering up misconduct to unfairly win a license for a casino near Boston.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Boston’s federal court says Sterling Suffolk Racecourse would have won the license over Wynn Resorts had there been an “honest competition.” Wynn Resorts plans to open a $2 billion casino near Boston next June.

Sterling Suffolk Racecourse operates horse racing at Suffolk Downs.

Encore Boston Harbor under construction in Everett. (WBZ-TV)

Encore Boston Harbor (WBZ-TV)

Wynn Resorts says the claims are frivolous and it will mount a vigorous defense.

Sterling Suffolk Racecourse says Wynn Resorts fixed the application process and concealed Wynn’s “longstanding pattern of misconduct as a sexual predator.”

Wynn resigned as chairman and chief executive of Wynn Resorts in February after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against him. Wynn denies the allegations.

