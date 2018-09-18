BOSTON (CBS) – Torrential downpours from the remnants of Hurricane Florence dumped several inches of rain across southern New England Tuesday

Here are the latest rainfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Baldwinville 6.62″

Milford, NH 5.93″

West Townsend 5.33″

Ashburnham 4.76″

Seabrook, NH 4.74″

Fitchburg 4.11″

Lunenburg 4.02″

Pepperell 3.37″

Hamilton 3.13″

Northampton 3.00″

Shirley 2.88″

Westboro 2.64″