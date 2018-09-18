  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Anaridis Rodriguez
Filed Under:Anaridis Rodriguez, Flash Flood, Local TV, Quincy

QUINCY (CBS) — A National Guard recruiter was in the right place at the right time Tuesday. Matthew Hermon, a member of the Army National Guard, is being credited with rescuing a 55-year-old woman from her car after she became stuck on a flooded Quincy road.

Beth Cronin is a delivery dash driver who was following GPS while on the job during the torrential downpours around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. She told WBZ-TV that when she turned down Standish Avenue, the street was not closed but it was covered with a layer of water, so she thought she could make it through.

beth cronin National Guard Recruiter Rescues Woman Stuck On Flooded Road

Beth Cronin (WBZ-TV)

When the car stalled, she knew she couldn’t get out of of the car by herself.

“I’m handicapped, I can’t get out of the window by myself, I have back issues,” Cronin said.

“So, all the sudden, my hero comes along, Matthew,” she said.

matthew hermon National Guard Recruiter Rescues Woman Stuck On Flooded Road

Matthew Hermon (WBZ-TV)

Matthew Hermon was on his way for coffee, and he stepped in to help.

“Seeing someone in distress, I can’t just leave them there, I have to help. It’s part of the training,” Hermon said.

Cronin said the water was up to Hermon’s knees. “He comes up to my window, and he says, ‘It’s OK, trust me, I got you,'” Cronin said.

saving woman National Guard Recruiter Rescues Woman Stuck On Flooded Road

National Guard Recruiter Rescues Woman From Flooded Street (WBZ-TV)

He carried her to dry land. “It’s a really bad day but I had a really good savior in the right place at the right time,” Cronin said.

Cronin is handicapped, and relies on her car to work part time, which is at this point a total loss.

