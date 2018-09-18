SAUGUS (AP/CBS) — The National Weather Service says a microburst, not a tornado, caused damage in a town near Boston as the remnants of Hurricane Florence brought strong winds and heavy rains to New England.

Downed trees and tree limbs were reported Tuesday in Saugus, with some of them falling onto homes. A tornado warning had been issued for the area.

In Swamspcott and Gloucester, schools moved students to lower levels as a precaution until the warning was lifted.

A Weather Service survey team inspected the damage later in the day and determined a microburst, or strong storm downdraft, was the cause. The team was trying to determine the estimated wind speeds.

The Weather Service says 5 to 6 inches of rain were reported to have fallen in parts of Massachusetts. The service issued flash flood warnings and watches for parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

