LAWRENCE (CBS) — Schools in Lawrence reopened Tuesday after crews worked to assure all of the buildings are equipped with gas and electricity after the Merrimack Valley gas explosions and fires. The announcement was met with mixed reactions.

Some people responded to the tweeted announcement saying students who didn’t have electricity or gas would have a hard time getting ready for school. Others mentioned the recent tragic death of Leonel Rondon, an 18-year-old Phoenix Charter Lawrence Academy student, who was killed by a gas explosion.

Grief Counselors will be on hand for anyone who is mourning Leonel or working to cope with the events of last week.

The Claims and Resource Center running out of the High School Learning Center on Monday was moved to 1 Market Street. It will be open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m..

Even before the center had opened its doors, hundreds of people were waiting in line.

A Recovery Resource Center will be open Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on 652 Andover Street.

