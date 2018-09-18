LAWRENCE (CBS) — Schools in Lawrence reopened Tuesday after crews worked to assure all of the buildings are equipped with gas and electricity after the Merrimack Valley gas explosions and fires. The announcement was met with mixed reactions.

SCHOOL IS ON FOR TOMORROW, Sept. 18. That’s right, we’re back! 🙌 After a tremendous school-by-school effort by DPW, state, utility and LPS facility workers, we have gas & electric in all buildings and the school day will operate on a normal schedule. See you all tomorrow!! — Lawrence Schools (@LPS_Education) September 17, 2018

Some people responded to the tweeted announcement saying students who didn’t have electricity or gas would have a hard time getting ready for school. Others mentioned the recent tragic death of Leonel Rondon, an 18-year-old Phoenix Charter Lawrence Academy student, who was killed by a gas explosion.

Grief Counselors will be on hand for anyone who is mourning Leonel or working to cope with the events of last week.

The Claims and Resource Center running out of the High School Learning Center on Monday was moved to 1 Market Street. It will be open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m..

Even before the center had opened its doors, hundreds of people were waiting in line.

Columbia gas has opened a new claim center on Market street in #Lawrence. Right now, there are about 200 people waiting for the doors to open at 9am. Some have been here since earlier this morning. There are tents set up, so people don’t have to wait in the rain. pic.twitter.com/rfce0mWStD — MichelleReneeFisher (@Michelle_WBZ) September 18, 2018

A Recovery Resource Center will be open Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on 652 Andover Street.