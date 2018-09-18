WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Warning For Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
ALLSTON (CBS) — A jackknifed tractor-trailer at the Allston Brighton ramp temporarily closed all travel lanes on the westbound side of the Mass Pike midday Tuesday. The crash occurred as torrential downpours hit the area.

jackknifett Jackknifed Tractor Trailer Shuts Down Mass Pike Westbound

Jackknifed tractor-trailer on the westbound side of the Mass Pike Tuesday (Photo Courtesy: Mass. State Police)

Two lanes are now getting by.

Mass. State Police initially took to detouring traffic off the westbound side off the Mass Pike by directing drivers to Exit 20.

The tractor-trailer appeared stuck next to the bridge just past the exit. It was leaking fuels as Mass. State Police responded to the scene, WBZ-TV’s Breana Pitts tweeted.

Around the same time, Mass. State Police also reported another crash on the Mass Pike, this time with two tractor-trailers, in Beckett.

