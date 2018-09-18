BOSTON (CBS) — Josh Gordon is officially a member of the New England Patriots. But head coach Bill Belichick still doesn’t want to talk about his newest receiver.

Both the Patriots and Browns sent out announcements regarding the trade Monday afternoon. Belichick joined WEEI shortly after, but said the deal was a “work in progress” and that the Patriots were “not there yet.”

Nothing had changed Tuesday morning when Belichick hopped on a conference call with the media, as the coach maintained his silence on the matter.

“We’re in the same place with him that we were yesterday. We’re still in the process of working through it,” Belichick told reporters, refusing to comment on the Gordon acquisition.

The head coach had an even shorter answer when asked if the culture in place within the Patriots’ locker room had helped other players who brought some off-field issues with them to Foxboro.

“I don’t know,” he said.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels offered a little more on Gordon, though he too didn’t have much to say about New England’s new playmaker. Gordon was one of the best deep threats in the NFL in 2013, but he’s barely played over the last five years due to a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Tom Brady didn’t want to put any expectations on Gordon when he talked about his new weapon Monday night, and McDaniels followed suit on Tuesday.

“It’s been a while, so we’ll have to see if that develops that way and how it comes along as we go forward,” said McDaniels.

For such a big acquisition, the Patriots are certainly staying tight-lipped about picking up Gordon. At least Patriots safety Duron Harmon, who was a rookie when Gordon torched the Patriots for 151 yards and a touchdown in 2013, was willing to chat about the pickup Monday afternoon in the Patriots locker room.

“If he can help us win, that’s always great. We all know he’s a great talent. I look forward to meeting him and becoming teammates with him,” said Harmon.

The Patriots’ social media team is certainly excited to have Gordon in New England. They posted a slickly edited video of Tom Brady throwing a touchdown to the receiver — albeit while he’s still in a Browns uniform — captioned “coming soon?”

It shouldn’t take long before we get our first look at Gordon in a Patriots uniform. The team will resume practice on Wednesday as they prepare for Sunday night’s game against the Lions in Detroit, and Gordon is expected to make his Patriots debut that evening.

Maybe then the Patriots will be willing to talk about their new receiver.