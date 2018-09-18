WEATHER ALERT:Florence Remnants To Bring Torrential Downpours Tuesday
By Jon Keller
Filed Under:Flood Insurance, Hurricane Florence, Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – What a mess down in the Carolinas from the storm and the flooding. And while the focus for now is rightly on the ongoing risk to human life, there’s a financial calamity awaiting many of those affected that we here in New England should take careful note of.

According to experts quoted in USA Today, only ten-to-twenty percent of homeowners along the North Carolina coast have flood insurance, and less than three-percent of inland residents threatened by flooding rivers and creeks have coverage. Looking statewide, less than ten-percent of homeowners in North and South Carolina have insurance that can help them recover from flooding damage, which is not covered by standard homeowner’s insurance.

florence flooding Keller @ Large: Lack Of Flood Insurance Leaves Us At Risk

Flooded homes after Hurricane Florence on September 17, 2018 in Conway, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

What about here at home? A 2013 study found Massachusetts has the worst exposure to hurricane damage of any New England state, with more than a hundred thousand homes at risk. A 2016 survey found barely 16,000 homes here had any type of flood insurance.

Are you prepared to cover out-of-pocket the thousands of dollars in losses that just an inch of interior water can cause? When you consider the potential damage of the one-to-two feet of water some places are getting buried under down south right now, the costs could easily run much higher than that. And while Massachusetts flood-insurance premiums are the fourth highest in the country, with an average annual cost of over $1,200, you can do the math yourself to determine if it’s worth it.

The disaster in the Carolinas can’t happen here, you’re thinking? Remember how a simple nor’easter flooded the Seaport last March? Better think again.

bostonflood1 Keller @ Large: Lack Of Flood Insurance Leaves Us At Risk

State Street and Atlantic Ave. in Boston were flooded during a nor’easter in March 2018. (WBZ-TV)

Talk back to us via email at keller@wbztv.com, or use Twitter, @kelleratlarge.

