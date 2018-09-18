BOSTON (CBS) — The remnants of Hurricane Florence spread torrential downpours and flash floods across southern New England Tuesday. Several inches of rain fell in some parts of Massachusetts submerging many roads under water.

Among the flood damage was the front entrance of the Lahey Clinic in Peabody.

Prospect Street in Waltham was temporarily under three feet of water, bringing drivers to a halt. A driver needed to be rescued by firefighters when the water level became too much for his car to handle.

Three cars got stuck in water on Route 1 north at Route 114 in Danvers. State Police said the left lane was able to get by but the right side was flooded. According to MassDOT, several cars were involved in a crash amid the flooding there. No word yet on any injuries.

WBZ-TV meteorologist Danielle Niles was driving through Route 1 at Route 114 at the time.

“There were multiple cars that were stuck and stalled out. But the Mass. State Police were doing a great job, they were already on scene, getting the tow trucks in there, guiding everyone around that spot because it was pretty scary for a brief time there along Route 1.”

Multiple cars stuck on route one north just before route 114… Stay police on scene directing pic.twitter.com/aZtIUIIXlB — Danielle Niles (@DanielleWBZ4) September 18, 2018

More than four inches of rain was reported in Derry, New Hampshire. Flooding prompted the rescue of 15 people from several businesses on Tinkam Avenue. The Derry Fire Department also said, “several vehicles remain underwater on the street and at businesses.”

Multiple companies were committed to evacuating Tinkham Ave due to rising flood waters. More information will follow. Please, do not attempt to walk or drive through flood waters. pic.twitter.com/9SRLiEjreB — DERRY NH FIRE DEPT (@DerryFire) September 18, 2018

Quincy Police reminded drivers “wipers on lights on” in a tweet showing the Southern Artery by Greenleaf Street flooded. It appeared a sedan was stranded on the side of the road as a pickup truck and school van drove through the water.

Flooding conditions… This is Southern Artery by Greenleaf St Remember … wipers on lights on#TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/kpgomD1vh2 — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) September 18, 2018

MassDOT worked to detour drivers off Route 20 because the road had completely flooded underneath Route 122 in Worcester.