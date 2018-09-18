BOSTON (CBS) – The remnants of former Hurricane Florence hit New England Tuesday, bringing flash floods and severe weather to the region.

WBZ-TV meteorologist Danielle Niles was driving on Route 1 northbound between Lynn and Peabody at about the same time the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in the area.

A very quick, small blip on velocity scan around 11am, indicates some roatation in the area…perhaps a weak, fast spinup tornado pic.twitter.com/vQ72qf4SqJ — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) September 18, 2018

“It was wild,” Niles said. “It was pouring so hard that you could barely see. . . when I looked up there was definitely some rotation.”

She said parts of Route 1 were “an absolute mess,” with flash flooding in multiple spots.

“This is probably the worst rain I’ve driven though in years,” Niles said.

Route 114 at Route 1 was particularly bad, she said. Massachusetts State Police reported three vehicles became stranded in the water in that area.

Multiple cars stuck on route one north just before route 114… Stay police on scene directing pic.twitter.com/aZtIUIIXlB — Danielle Niles (@DanielleWBZ4) September 18, 2018

“I know we say turn around, don’t drown, but there was nowhere to turn around,” Niles said. “It was pretty scary.”