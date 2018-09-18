LAWRENCE (CBS) – Columbia Gas will donate $10 million to the Greater Lawrence Disaster Relief Fund in the wake of the Merrimack Valley gas explosions.

Utility president Steve Bryant made the announcement Wednesday in a brief statement at Gov. Charlie Baker’s daily briefing on the investigation in Lawrence.

“This is the first of what I’m sure will be many donations that will be made to support this fund and the work of this effort,” Baker said. “A team is working rapidly to get this fund up and running and as the framework is built and launched over the next few days we plan to support needed services.”

For more information on making a donation, visit eccf.org