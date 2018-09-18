BOSTON (CBS) — Court is back in session in the Bronx.

Aaron Judge returns to the New York lineup Tuesday night as the Yankees open up a three-game set with the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. The behemoth of a slugger missed the last 48 games after breaking a bone in his right wrist on July 26, but is back to hitting second and playing right field for the Yankees.

Judge is slashing .286/.398/.548 with 26 homers and 85 RBIs in 100 games this season. He is 2-for-4 with a double and a strikeout in his career against Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi.

Here’s New York’s full lineup for Tuesday’s game:

1. Andrew McCutchen, LF

2. Aaron Judge, RF

3. Didi Gregorius. SS

4. Giancarlo Stanton, DH

5. Aaron Hicks, CF

6. Miguel Andujar, 3B

7. Gary Sanchez, C

8. Neil Walker, 1B

9. Gleyber Torres, 2B

— J.A. Happ, SP

The Red Sox, meanwhile, will be without one of their best hitters, as Mookie Betts will get the evening off. Betts had to leave Sunday’s win over the New York Mets after injuring his side on a throw home, but was expected to serve as Boston’s DH on Tuesday. That changed given the soggy conditions in New York.

Here’s Boston’s full lineup for their clash with the Yankees:

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Steve Pearce, 1B

3. J.D. Martinez, RF

4. Xander Bogaerts, SS

5. Eduardo Nunez, DH

6. Brandon Phillips, 3B

7. Brock Holt, LF

8. Christian Vazquez, C

9. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

— Nathan Eovaldi, SP

That’s not exactly a playoff lineup for the Red Sox, but there is some purpose behind it. Both Pearce (.357, five homes in 34 plate appearances) and Phillips (.400, three homers in 24 plate appearances) have had success against New York starter J.A. Happ.

The game was originally scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. start but was pushed back due to rain in New York. The Red Sox can clinch their third straight AL East title with a win on Tuesday — or any win in the series.